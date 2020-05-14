Smithfield Trust Co. Raises Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,621 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $252,153.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,177.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,746 shares of company stock worth $2,814,194. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLR stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra cut their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

