Smithfield Trust Co. Raises Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VF by 198.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

Shares of VFC opened at $52.76 on Thursday. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

