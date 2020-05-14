Smithfield Trust Co. Reduces Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $547,821,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $534,605,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after acquiring an additional 951,447 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.96.

NOW stock opened at $361.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $388.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at $100,352,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.00, for a total transaction of $599,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,122,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,296 shares of company stock worth $100,387,795. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

