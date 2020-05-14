Smithfield Trust Co. Reduces Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,528 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $324,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in eBay by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $722,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in eBay by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $68,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $42.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

