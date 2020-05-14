Smithfield Trust Co. Reduces Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $422,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,186,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,752,636.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,500. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

PSMT stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $906.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

