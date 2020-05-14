Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 100 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Steris were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Steris by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth about $6,944,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steris by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Steris by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $147.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.10. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

