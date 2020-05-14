Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 109 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,093,652,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $199.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.21. The company has a market cap of $507.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

