Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 310 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK opened at $81.89 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.94. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.38.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.