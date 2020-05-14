Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 366 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $5,529,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after acquiring an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NYSE USB opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

