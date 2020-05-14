Societe Generale Lowers Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) to Hold

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FERGY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of FERGY opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.31.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

