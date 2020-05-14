Societe Generale Lowers Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) to Hold

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FPRUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Main First Bank lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUF opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $84.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83.

About Fuchs Petrolub

