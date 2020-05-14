Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Sphinx Resources Ltd (CVE:SFX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1001000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

Sphinx Resources Company Profile (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12 km2 located in the Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 km2.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sphinx Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphinx Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.