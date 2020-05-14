Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shares fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.81 and last traded at $18.85, 1,680,557 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,609,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,565,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

