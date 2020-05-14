Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 33.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,518 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Splunk by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.18.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $457,844.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,488,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $114,330.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,453 shares of company stock worth $13,024,180. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $149.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.61. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

