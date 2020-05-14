Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. Spok has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $213.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

In related news, Director Brian Oreilly acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Insiders have bought 6,614 shares of company stock valued at $64,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spok by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spok by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 637,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spok by 3.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 432,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Spok by 128.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 196,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Spok by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

