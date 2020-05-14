Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Short Interest Up 39.9% in April

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the April 15th total of 36,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.73.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.29). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 26,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 199.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBPH shares. ValuEngine lowered Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.68.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

