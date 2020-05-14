Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sprott from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of TSE:SII opened at C$3.52 on Monday. Sprott has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$3.99. The stock has a market cap of $890.86 million and a PE ratio of 103.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$22.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sprott will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 352.94%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

