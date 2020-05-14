SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.78 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

FLOW stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, insider Jose Larios sold 18,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $765,034.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,359.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $856,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

