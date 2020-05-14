SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of SS&C Technologies worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,712,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,659,000 after acquiring an additional 593,770 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 972,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,693,000 after purchasing an additional 548,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,883,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,250 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.