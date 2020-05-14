SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Up 38.8% in April

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the April 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

