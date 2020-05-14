Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Insider Keith Skeoch Acquires 58 Shares

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Keith Skeoch acquired 58 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £124.70 ($164.04).

On Tuesday, March 31st, Keith Skeoch sold 65,589 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99), for a total transaction of £148,887.03 ($195,852.45).

On Tuesday, March 17th, Keith Skeoch acquired 50,294 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.83) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 281.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This is a boost from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 198.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 231.80 ($3.05).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

