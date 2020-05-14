Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$44.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.55.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$40.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Stantec has a one year low of C$26.67 and a one year high of C$43.10. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$926.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 33.91%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 40,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.01, for a total value of C$1,720,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,698,628.74.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

