STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00011163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDCM, Kyber Network and HitBTC. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $34.50 million and $816,906.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00041406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.69 or 0.03421987 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00054457 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030876 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001717 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a token. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, IDCM, HitBTC, Ethfinex, DSX, DDEX, Tokens.net and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

