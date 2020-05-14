State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 38,580 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 377,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Westrock were worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Westrock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Westrock by 2,065.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.