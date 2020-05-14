State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,996 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 262,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 38.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 191,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 576,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60,183 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 11,271.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,199,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 12.76.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

