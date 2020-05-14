State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of AES worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in AES by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in AES by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AES by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 383,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AES news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 9,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

