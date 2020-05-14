State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.88. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $116.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

CXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

