State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Garmin worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 67.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

In other Garmin news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock worth $435,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

