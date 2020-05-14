State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Hologic worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 67.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

