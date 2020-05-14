State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of TD Ameritrade worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at $195,276,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at $149,100,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at $148,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,479 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at $77,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

AMTD opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

