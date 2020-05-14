State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 69,138 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,192,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $377,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $84.03 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.78. The company has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

