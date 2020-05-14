State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 7,266 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Brown & Brown worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.