State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $827,341 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $174.38 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $187.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

