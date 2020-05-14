State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $241.10 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $128.36 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.40 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 111,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.70, for a total value of $22,371,627.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,331,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $435,831.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,499 shares of company stock valued at $82,161,311. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.33.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

