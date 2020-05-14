State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 43,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 3,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.27.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $72.46 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.