State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $8,667,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $2,926,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.65.

Shares of ULTA opened at $197.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.22 and its 200-day moving average is $239.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

