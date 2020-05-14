State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of WP Carey worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 6,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WPC opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. WP Carey’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.20%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

