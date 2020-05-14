State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,811 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE INVH opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

