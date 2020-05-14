State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,204,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,769,000 after purchasing an additional 344,600 shares in the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 304,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $89,740,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.