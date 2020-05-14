State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Coupa Software worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP stock opened at $205.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.30. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -140.67 and a beta of 1.40. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $218.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 78,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $15,059,358.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,908,414.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,333 shares of company stock worth $35,648,070. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.