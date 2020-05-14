State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.97 Million Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Gartner worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $109.92 on Thursday. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.35. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

