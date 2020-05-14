State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.50 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $1,852,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KMX. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.