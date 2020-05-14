State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.07 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,197,000 after purchasing an additional 512,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,410,000 after purchasing an additional 128,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.82.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.