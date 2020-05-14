State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Amdocs worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3,402.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

