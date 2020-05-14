State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $11.52 Million Investment in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 283,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $897,014,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $47,576,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $24,484,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $17,131,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,965,000.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.35. Essential Utilities Inc has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

