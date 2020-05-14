State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,727 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 225.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $162.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.62. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.96.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

