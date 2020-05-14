State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 234.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $40.41 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.