State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Fair Isaac worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,377,000 after acquiring an additional 67,322 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $215,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,359,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $104,432,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 268,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,633,000 after acquiring an additional 167,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $349.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.05.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens raised shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.71.

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.75, for a total value of $2,338,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.09, for a total transaction of $1,479,425.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,420.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,911,132 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

