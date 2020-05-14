State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,148 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 47.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 59.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $261,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $5,950,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 452,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,010,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $481,362.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,074.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,127. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.18.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $279.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.79 and a 200-day moving average of $268.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

