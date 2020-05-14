State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 629 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,883 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,328,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,811,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after acquiring an additional 72,273 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 38.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,957,000 after acquiring an additional 585,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $140,159,000.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TER opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

